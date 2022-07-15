AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
Funds for KP’s Sehat Card Plus scheme fully utilized

Recorder Report 15 Jul, 2022

PESHAWAR: Hundred percent of the funds allocated by the KP Government for Sehat Card Plus scheme during fiscal year 2021-22 have been utilized on the provision of free treatment facilities to the people of the province. This was told during briefing held here with KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan regarding Sehat Card Plus scheme on Thursday.

Provincial Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra, Special Assistant to CM Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Secretary Health Amir Sultan Tareen, Project Director Dr Riaz Tanoli and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that about 800,000 patients were admitted and treated under the programme during the same fiscal year.

So far 111,560 cardiac patients and over 206,000 gynae patients have been treated under the scheme. Similarly, 63,450 oncology (cancers) cases, 97 kidney transplants and 23 liver transplants have been carried out under the scheme.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the quarters concerned to empanel leftover District Headquarter Hospitals on Sehat Card Plus Scheme and also the inclusion of selected Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals in the scheme in second phase.

The Chief Minister also directed to have strict monitoring of the hospitals included in Sehat Card Plus Scheme adding that any hospital found to be negligent towards public service delivery should be excluded from the scheme immediately. He urged the need to achieve cent percent results of the purpose for which Sehat Card Scheme was initiated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

