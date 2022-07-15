AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
ANL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
AVN 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.08%)
BOP 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
EPCL 77.02 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.34%)
FCCL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.88%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
GGGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (5.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
MLCF 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
OGDC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.06%)
PAEL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.56%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3%)
TPL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TPLP 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.25%)
TREET 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
TRG 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.29%)
WAVES 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 41.2 (0.99%)
BR30 15,538 Increased By 69.9 (0.45%)
KSE100 42,349 Increased By 486.1 (1.16%)
KSE30 16,165 Increased By 201.3 (1.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi index hits 6-month low amid recession fears

Reuters 15 Jul, 2022

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf fell on Thursday, with the Saudi index wiping out its gains so far this year, as a red-hot US inflation reading bolsters the case for supersized rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Wednesday’s data showed US consumer prices jumped 9.1% year-on-year in June, the largest annual increase in inflation in 40-1/2 years.

The data was seen as firming the case for the Federal Reserve to raise rates aggressively. Policymakers might consider a 100-basis-point increase in the July meeting, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 1.1%, hitting its lowest since late-December, dragged down by a 1% fall in Retal Urban Development Company and Sahara International Petrochemical Co which dropped 8%.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets fell more than $2 as investors focused on the prospect of a large US rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand.

Worries of COVID-19 curbs in multiple Chinese cities to rein in new cases of a highly infectious subvariant have also kept a lid on oil prices.

In Qatar, the index eased 0.1%, hit by a 3.7% decline in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

Elsewhere, the Kuwaiti index, which traded after a four-session break, concluded 0.5% lower.

Dubai’s main share index advanced 1.3%, led by a 3.4% rise in top lender Emirates NBD and a 2.4% gain in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

The Dubai bourse rebounded from the previous session’s fall, supported by the real estate sector which is seeing strong sales, said Eman AlAyyaf, CEO of EA Trading.

“However, the sector and the market as a whole remain exposed to a more aggressive monetary policy in the US.”

Abu Dhabi stocks added 0.9%, with the coutry’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank closing 2% higher.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 1.1% to 11,163

ABU DHABI up 0.9% to 9,244

DUBAI rose 1.3% to 3,154

QATAR eased 0.1% to 11,868

BAHRAIN down 1.2% to 1,850

OMAN added 0.7% to 4,141

KUWAIT dropped 0.5% to 8,185.

Oil prices US inflation US consumer prices Saudi index

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi index hits 6-month low amid recession fears

Oil prices tumble more than $4 ahead of potential large US rate hike

CTBCM design: Nepra, NTDC on the warpath

IMF agrees to resume loan after much delay

IMF for strengthening of anti-graft institutions including NAB: Tarin

Campaign on energy conservation: Power Division seeks Rs100m supplementary grant

Foreign exchange reserves down by $132m

Cabinet may ratify ECC decision today: Representatives of GHQ, ISI and FAB to oversee NGMS spectrum auctions

Alvi, Imran, Suri, others violated sacred trust: SC

Fed official signals willingness to hike interest rates full percentage point

UAE invests $2bn in hi-tech Indian ‘food parks’

Read more stories