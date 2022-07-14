Lt Col Laiq Baig martyred, two terrorists killed in Balochistan: ISPR

Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza, a Pakistan Army officer who was abducted from Balochistan, has embraced martyrdom after being shot by terrorists, the military’s media affairs wing said on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on the night between July 12-13, a group of 10 to 12 terrorists abducted Lt Col Laiq shaheed, who was serving in DHA Quetta, along with his cousin Umer Javed near Warchoom, Ziarat, as they were returning to Quetta after visiting Quaid-e-Azam's residency.

“On receiving information, Army Quick Reaction Forces were immediately dispatched to chase the fleeing terrorists. They were traced moving to their hideouts in the general area of Mangi Dam,” the statement said.

Following that, the security forces launched a deliberate search operation using Special Service Group (SSG) troops and helicopters.

“Resultantly, on night 13 July, a group of 6-8 terrorists was spotted while moving towards a nullah in nearby mountains by one of the teams of security forces. On sensing their possible encirclement, terrorists shot Lt Col Laiq Shaheed and attempted to flee the site.

“In the ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces, while a huge cache of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), explosives and ammunition have also been recovered from their hideout.

The statement added that in the process, the remaining terrorists, along with the other abductee Omer, were able to flee for the time being.

“Determined to recover the innocent civilian hostage and apprehend perpetrators, a sanitisation operation in the area by security forces continues unabated for the last 36 hours despite bad weather conditions,” it said.

Security forces remain resolute to thwart such cowardly attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan, the ISPR added.