PML-N cannot win Punjab by-polls even with 'umpires' help: Imran Khan

  • Former premier says threat letter an insult to the entire nation, not just Imran Khan
BR Web Desk 14 Jul, 2022

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that PML-N candidates cannot win by-polls in Punjab even with “the umpires" help, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a rally in Dera Ghazi Khan, Imran Khan said that it was time to defeat "thieves and robbers."

PTI moves ECP against alleged pre-poll rigging in Punjab by-elections

Addressing the judiciary in reference to the Supreme Court's detailed judgment, issued earlier today, that explained why the top court set aside former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri's controversial ruling on the no-trust move against the then prime minister Imran Khan, he said: "I would ask the judiciary what could be more insulting to 220 million people than an American undersecretary threatening the Prime Minister of Pakistan."

He further said that this is an "insult to the entire nation and not to Imran Khan."

"I put the letter before the Chief Justice and Parliament, what more could I do?" he asked.

Imran Khan said that the top court should explain why it failed to investigate the letter.

‘Landmark judgement’: law minister hails SC verdict on Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling

"There should be an inquiry as to who Donald Lou was sending a message to. If there is no inquiry then no Prime Minister will take a stand for his country," he added.

Earlier, the PTI filed a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), alleging that the Punjab government was engaged in pre-poll rigging ahead of the by-elections scheduled for July 17 in the province.

The petition, filed by PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan, alleged that the voter lists of the constituencies where elections are being held had been altered.

The petitioner also claimed that government officials were assisting the PML-N candidates in their efforts to win the incoming by-polls.

