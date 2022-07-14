AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
‘Landmark judgement’: law minister hails SC verdict on Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling

  • Azam Nazeer Tarar says actions of deputy speaker, Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi infringed fundamental rights of opposition parties and the public
BR Web Desk Updated 14 Jul, 2022

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday stated that the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s judgement on former deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri's ruling during the vote on the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan is a landmark ruling that will go down in the history of Pakistan.

In a press conference, he said that the actions of the deputy speaker, along with Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi back in April infringed fundamental rights of the opposition parties and the public.

“The ruling clearly states that the rejection of the no-confidence motion by Suri and subsequent efforts by Imran Khan to dissolve assemblies were carried out in bad faith,” he said. “It also highlighted that this move was an effort to stop the vote of no-confidence through unconstitutional methods.”

Detailed judgment issued: Suri’s ruling infringed Opposition’s rights: SC

This ruling will be a landmark judgement for Pakistan, said Tarar.

According to him, the Supreme Court bench has directed the government and parliament to take action against this move through Article 6.

Interpretation of Article 63A by SC: Not counting votes of dissidents makes no sense: minority opinion

As per Tarar, the verdict showed that Suri’s rejection of the vote was done with malafide intentions and that Imran Khan’s recommendation to President Arif Alvi to dissolve assemblies was unconstitutional.

He detailed that all political parties want the well-being and prosperity of the country and the vote of no-confidence is a constitutional right given to parliamentarians.

‘Claims of foreign conspiracy buried’

Tarar also said that the verdict of the Supreme Court buries Imran Khan’s claim that a foreign conspiracy was hatched to remove the PTI-led government through vote of no confidence.

The ruling stated that Khan remained silent about the cipher, which he said was proof that foreign hands were behind his ouster, for 20 days. It said he claimed to have recieved the letter on March 7, but didn't bring it up until March 7.

Innings over: Imran Khan loses no-trust vote

“On March 30, this point was discussed in a National Security Committee that did not consider it a national security issue,” he said.

“If it was an important problem, the government should have discussed it in parliament and investigated the cipher through in house camera proceedings."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted in support of the verdict: “honourable Supreme Court's detailed judgement on vote of no-confidence exposes the lies and propaganda indulged in by Imran Khan & Co."

