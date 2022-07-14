Floods have killed 165, injured 171 people so far: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: Massive floods have killed a total of 165 people across Pakistan and left thousands homeless as heavy monsoon rains inundated the country, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to the NDMA’s flood-related figures released on Wednesday, the floods triggered by monsoon rains have also injured 171 people countrywide. Moreover, 1,231 houses were swept away by the flooding which also killed 1,319 livestock.

The southern province of Balochistan is the worst flood-hit area of the country, wherein, so far, 65 people, including women and children, have been killed after being swept away in rising flood waters, the NDMA said. Floods have also injured 49 people in Balochistan as well as swept away 730 houses, of which, 512 were partially destroyed, and 212 completely destroyed. Moreover, 436 livestock were also lost by the floods.

The rain water also played havoc in Sindh province killing 38 people including 29 men and nine children as well as injuring 12 people of which three men, three women, and six children, the NDMA data said.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the floods triggered by monsoon rains have claimed the lives of 24 people of which six men, 10 women, and eight children.

More rains expected in next 5 days, warns NDMA

The authorities have reported 37 injured in rain-related incidents in the KP which include 11 men, 13 women, and 13 children.

Moreover, 142 livestock were also lost owing to the floods. A total of 312 houses are also destroyed in the KP by the intense rain water, of which, 135 are partially damaged and 77 were completely destroyed.

In Punjab, a total of 23 people including 14 men, six women, and three children have lost their lives owing to various rain-related incidents while 61 people including 36 men, 21 women, and four children have received injuries.

In Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 10 people including three men, four women, and three children have lost their lives.

The authorities have reported four injuries in G-B region. In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) region, four people including three men and one woman lost their lives owing to the rain-related incidents. According to the NDMA, eight people were also injured in the AJK region, wherein, a total of 56 houses are also damaged, of which, 54 were completely destroyed and two partially.

The flood waters have killed at least 741 livestock in the AJK region.

In the federal capital Islamabad region so far one death is reported owing to the rain water, while authorities have mentioned no other losses in the Islamabad region.

According to Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD)’s weather forecast for the next 24 hours, scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with Islamabad and Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, DG Khan, and Kalat Divisions. Isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over South and Southeast Sindh, rest of Balochistan along with Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, and Bahawalpur Divisions.

In line with the PMD weather forecast, the NDMA on July 12 has issued a weather advisory to all concerned departments, that monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country, while another strong monsoon low-pressure area is likely to approach Sindh on 14 July (Thursday).

