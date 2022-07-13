More rains expected in next 5 days, warns NDMA

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a fresh advisory to remain on high alert for the next five days, July 13-17 to deal with any untoward incident owing to the torrential monsoon rains, which already have claimed 150 lives and injured 163 people across the country.

As per a fresh forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and another strong monsoon low-pressure area system is approaching Sindh, which is forecasted to continue from 13-17 July.

According to the NDMA’s official data compiled till 11th July 2022, in floods triggered by the ongoing monsoon rains, which started on June 14th 2022, so far, 150 people have lost their lives and another 163 have been injured across the country.

Balochistan is the worst hit by the monsoon rains, where so far, 65 people have died and 48 injured followed by Sindh with 26 deaths and 11 injuries, Punjab with 23 deaths and 61 injuries, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with 31 injuries, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) with 10 deaths and four injuries, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with four deaths and eight injuries, and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with one death.

Moreover, owing to the floods, as many as 1,055 houses are also damaged, of which, 330 are fully destroyed and 725 partially damaged. Most of these houses are in Balochistan where a total of 670 houses have been damaged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022