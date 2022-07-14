Brecorder Logo
Pakistan

Karachi rains: COAS assesses impact of urban flooding

Recorder Report 14 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Karachi directly from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The COAS was flown over the city to oversee impact of urban flooding due to recent heavy spell of rains.

The COAS was briefed about latest situation of flooding and Army’s complete support rendered to the civil administration in Karachi.

The COAS appreciated the timely response of formations in aid of civil administration for rescue and relief efforts.

He directed Karachi Corps to ensure that all-out efforts and every single resource is utilised to bring comfort to the people.

Earlier on his arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.

