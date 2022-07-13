PTI faces PML-N, turncoats, and ECP in Punjab by-polls: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that his party will fight against the Sharif family, turncoats, and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the upcoming by-polls in Punjab, Aaj News reported.

“Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has never done anything in an honest way. We are not only contesting against the turncoats but the Sharif family and the election commission,” Imran Khan said while addressing a large gathering in Jhang.

Speaking about the by-polls, the former prime minister claimed that Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja takes instructions from the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz.

“Our party is thinking of different ways to block their rigging attempts, and preparing the polling agents in this regard,” said the PTI chairman, adding that they [PML-N] bribe the agents at the polling stations.

Imran Khan said that his party tried to introduce electronic voting machines (EVMs) for transparent elections but the opposition parties blocked the move with the help of the ECP.

The PTI chief said that the elections on Sunday will decide the future of Pakistan, adding that the PTI will have to win the elections to save the country from “looters and America's slaves.”

'Unknown power' prevented prosecution of Asif Zardari: Imran Khan

“Thieves have dissolved their corruption cases worth Rs1100 billion by amending the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law. Moral values are very high in the West where a prime minister in the United Kingdom (UK) will have to resign from his office for not following the social distancing law. In Western societies, powerful dacoits are sent behind the bars.”

He asked the people to completely reject the turncoats and corrupt rulers in the "decisive" Punjab by-elections on July 17.