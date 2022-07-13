AGL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
ANL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 76.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.83%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
EFERT 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.28%)
EPCL 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.65%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.88%)
FFL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
GTECH 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
MLCF 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
OGDC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PAEL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.38%)
TPLP 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.54%)
TREET 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.4%)
UNITY 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.7%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,093 Decreased By -6.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,017 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.47%)
KSE100 41,298 Decreased By -45.6 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.12%)
Markets

European shares slip ahead of US inflation; investors focus on euro

Reuters 13 Jul, 2022

European shares slipped on Wednesday, as investors awaited US inflation data which is expected to hit 40-year highs, cementing the case for a large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, and possibly pushing the euro to parity with the dollar.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5% by 0713 GMT, after ending higher in a volatile session on Tuesday. Banks, healthcare and consumer stocks were among the biggest drags on the index.

The euro has tumbled recently as investors fear aggressive monetary policy tightening could cause a recession.

European shares rise on aero, luxury stocks boost

Markets speculate that US inflation data for June, due at 1230 GMT, could be the catalyst that prompts another rally in the dollar, bringing it at par with the single currency.

Analysts worry that this could worsen euro zone inflation, already at record highs.

Finnish drug maker Orion topped the STOXX 600, up 4.3% on raising its full-year outlook after it signed a collaboration agreement with Merck for developing a prostate cancer drug candidate.

European stocks

