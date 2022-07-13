WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
July 12, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 11-Jul-22 8-Jul-22 7-Jul-22 6-Jul-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.113353 0.113245 0.113 0.113059
Euro 0.767972 0.771672 0.771865 0.771708
Japanese yen 0.005574 0.005582 0.005587 0.005589
U.K. pound 0.909429 0.910205 0.909102 0.903763
U.S. dollar 0.760519 0.759295 0.758217 0.758286
Algerian dinar 0.005181 0.005168 0.005152 0.005165
Australian dollar 0.518142 0.518143 0.517256 0.514421
Botswana pula 0.060005 0.060288 0.060202 0.060511
Brazilian real 0.14223 0.143047 0.141369 0.139609
Brunei dollar 0.541004 0.54009
Canadian dollar 0.585015 0.583873 0.581196
Chilean peso 0.000787 0.000791 0.00078 0.000799
Czech koruna 0.031232 0.031345 0.031146
Danish krone 0.103202 0.103686 0.103739 0.10372
Indian rupee 0.009577 0.009581 0.009595 0.009558
Israeli New Shekel 0.218917 0.218188 0.217192 0.215851
Korean won 0.000585 0.000583 0.00058 0.000584
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46735 2.46878
Malaysian ringgit 0.171573 0.17131 0.171364
Mauritian rupee 0.016712 0.016634 0.016625 0.01665
Mexican peso 0.036656 0.037143 0.036803 0.036592
New Zealand dollar 0.469126 0.469548 0.4671 0.468242
Norwegian krone 0.074568 0.07519 0.075004 0.075067
Omani rial 1.97196 1.97214
Peruvian sol 0.193615 0.194841 0.195366 0.195535
Philippine peso 0.013588 0.013581 0.013643 0.013766
Polish zloty 0.160393 0.160131 0.161223 0.162041
Qatari riyal 0.208301 0.20832
Russian ruble 0.012406 0.012393 0.012008 0.012053
Saudi Arabian riyal
Singapore dollar 0.541696 0.541004 0.54009
South African rand 0.044857 0.045341 0.04532
Swedish krona 0.071784 0.071714 0.071975 0.072281
Swiss franc 0.775763 0.777409 0.779297 0.78037
Thai baht 0.021119 0.021099 0.020951 0.021054
Trinidadian dollar 0.112481 0.112194 0.112048 0.112372
U.A.E. dirham 0.206458 0.206477
Uruguayan peso 0.018757 0.018842 0.018831 0.01885
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
