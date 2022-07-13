WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 12, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 11-Jul-22 8-Jul-22 7-Jul-22 6-Jul-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.113353 0.113245 0.113 0.113059 Euro 0.767972 0.771672 0.771865 0.771708 Japanese yen 0.005574 0.005582 0.005587 0.005589 U.K. pound 0.909429 0.910205 0.909102 0.903763 U.S. dollar 0.760519 0.759295 0.758217 0.758286 Algerian dinar 0.005181 0.005168 0.005152 0.005165 Australian dollar 0.518142 0.518143 0.517256 0.514421 Botswana pula 0.060005 0.060288 0.060202 0.060511 Brazilian real 0.14223 0.143047 0.141369 0.139609 Brunei dollar 0.541004 0.54009 Canadian dollar 0.585015 0.583873 0.581196 Chilean peso 0.000787 0.000791 0.00078 0.000799 Czech koruna 0.031232 0.031345 0.031146 Danish krone 0.103202 0.103686 0.103739 0.10372 Indian rupee 0.009577 0.009581 0.009595 0.009558 Israeli New Shekel 0.218917 0.218188 0.217192 0.215851 Korean won 0.000585 0.000583 0.00058 0.000584 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46735 2.46878 Malaysian ringgit 0.171573 0.17131 0.171364 Mauritian rupee 0.016712 0.016634 0.016625 0.01665 Mexican peso 0.036656 0.037143 0.036803 0.036592 New Zealand dollar 0.469126 0.469548 0.4671 0.468242 Norwegian krone 0.074568 0.07519 0.075004 0.075067 Omani rial 1.97196 1.97214 Peruvian sol 0.193615 0.194841 0.195366 0.195535 Philippine peso 0.013588 0.013581 0.013643 0.013766 Polish zloty 0.160393 0.160131 0.161223 0.162041 Qatari riyal 0.208301 0.20832 Russian ruble 0.012406 0.012393 0.012008 0.012053 Saudi Arabian riyal Singapore dollar 0.541696 0.541004 0.54009 South African rand 0.044857 0.045341 0.04532 Swedish krona 0.071784 0.071714 0.071975 0.072281 Swiss franc 0.775763 0.777409 0.779297 0.78037 Thai baht 0.021119 0.021099 0.020951 0.021054 Trinidadian dollar 0.112481 0.112194 0.112048 0.112372 U.A.E. dirham 0.206458 0.206477 Uruguayan peso 0.018757 0.018842 0.018831 0.01885 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

