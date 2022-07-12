PM Shehbaz asks civic authorities to remain alert ahead of new monsoon spell

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the federal and provincial civic bodies to closely monitor the safety measures ahead of the new monsoon spell which is expected to start from Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a message to the workers and staffers of civic bodies, he said the spirit of helping mankind was in fact the greatest and most noble service.

The Prime Minister asked the authorities concerned to ensure a proper precautionary system for the people across the country, including Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab.

Monsoon rains: Karachi’s death toll rises to 14

PM Shehbaz lauded the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for extending support to provincial governments and institutions in controlling the situation amid heavy rains.

The premier said that unity, cooperation, and selfless service to the people were the greatest strengths of his government, as he urged the departments concerned to do their best to serve the people with dedication.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to the provincial governments and the institutions for their services in protecting the lives and property of the people.

The ongoing monsoon season is turning out to be a menace for the country as nationwide rains devastated several cities of Pakistan.

According to the data from Pakistan Meteorological Department, Sindh received 72.1mm of rainfall this year in July, compared to a 30-year average of 10.5mm.

Balochistan has recorded 45.9mm of rain so far in 2022, against an average of 6.9mm.

It is pertinent to mention here that the death toll from the catastrophic monsoon rains in Karachi has risen to 14. Earlier, Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said flash floods triggered by ongoing monsoon rains had killed at least 77 people across the country besides destroying hundreds of houses, killing livestock and damaging crops.

A new monsoon system is expected to enter Pakistan from July 14 onward and the country is expected to witness 150mm of rainfall from July 14 to 18.

Rain with strong winds and thundershowers is expected in Islamabad, Upper / Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, North Central Balochistan and Kashmir, said the PMD.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are also forecasted in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, North East Punjab and Potohar.