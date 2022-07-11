AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
Monsoon rains: Karachi’s death toll rises to 14

  • Many areas face forced power outage as a precautionary measure taken by K-Electric
BR Web Desk Updated 12 Jul, 2022

The death toll from the catastrophic monsoon rains in Karachi has risen to 14, with 4 people passing away in electrocution incidents.

The city witnessed urban flooding on Monday after relentless rains that lasted more than 12 hours in some areas.

Monsoon rains wreaked havoc in the city as water accumulated in low lying areas and roads, while power supply to different areas was suspended. Some 70 families that were stuck near Lyari River due to overflowing of water were rescued .

Monsoon rain: Karachi's Tauheed area flooded on Monday afternoon

Over 500 feeders of K-Electric tripped but the power supplier managed to get the majority of them back online. However, many areas are facing forced power outage as a precautionary measure.

Keep safe distance from broken wires, cables: K-Electric issues guidelines for rain

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts rain on Tuesday as well. At present, water is inundated on II Chundigar Road, Burns Road and Pakistan Chowk. The flow of traffic to several areas of the city is suspended and people are forced to opt for alternate routes.

According to latest statistics from PMD, DHA Phase 2 received the highest amount of rain at 126.6mm in Karachi, followed by PAF Faisal Base (100mm), PAF Masroor base (72mm), North Karachi (50mm), Maymar (40.1mm), Old Airport (37.6 mm) and Surjani Town (37.7mm).

Heavy rainfall devastates Pakistan's cities

Meanwhile, Saadi Town also saw 37.7mm of rain, while there was 34mm of rain at University Road, 29mm in Nazimabad and 11mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

A new monsoon system is expected to enter the country from July 14 onward and the country is expected to witness 150mm of rainfall from July 14 to 18. The Sindh Disaster Management Authority has issued an emergency alert.

Relief measures

Late on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued instructions to provincial authorities and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to enforce rescue operations. He called for provision of temporary shelters and food to stranded citizens.

'National tragedy': Monsoon rains have claimed 77 lives, says Sherry Rehman

At present, Pakistan Army and Sindh Rangers are imposing de-watering measures and enforcing rescue operations.

More rainfall expected in country

Rain with strong winds and thundershowers is expected in Islamabad, Upper / Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, North Central Balochistan and Kashmir, said the PMD.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are also forecasted in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, North East Punjab and Potohar.

