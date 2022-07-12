AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold struggles for traction as rate-hike bets, dollar dim appeal

Reuters Updated 12 Jul, 2022

Gold steadied on Tuesday after dropping to a nine-month low earlier as investors positioned for US economic data, with a strong dollar and bets for steep interest rate hikes still keeping a leash on non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,734.39 per ounce by 1114 GMT after hitting $1,722.36 earlier in the session, its lowest since Sept. 30. US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,732.30.

The dollar index scaled a 20-year peak, making greenback-priced gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

“Gold is set to stay significantly suppressed over the near-term, as the weight of more incoming super-sized Fed rate hikes hang like a millstone around gold’s neck,” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

“A higher-than-expected headline CPI print (on Wednesday)should pave the way for yet another 75 basis points hike by the Fed later this month; a scenario widely interpreted to be a negative for gold,” Tan added.

Spot gold may retest support at $1,728

However, offering some support for zero-yield gold, benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields dropped for a second consecutive session.

A raft of US economic data - including consumer prices, retail sales and factory output - should provide a glimpse of the extent to which inflation has peaked as the Federal Reserve moves closer to next week’s policy meeting.

Meanwhile, stock markets fell as prospects of further central bank tightening and worries about the health of economies worldwide unnerved investors.

Gold is struggling to hold onto any gains and any upside “will likely be minor and hard fought,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said.

Inflation data could hold the key to gold’s price action, with a higher number increasing the odds of another Fed rate hike in September, Erlam added.

Spot silver dropped 1.6% to $18.78 per ounce, platinum fell 2.4% to $848.96, and palladium slipped 2.2% to $2,113.79.

Gold Gold Prices Spot gold Bullions

Comments

1000 characters

Gold struggles for traction as rate-hike bets, dollar dim appeal

PM Shehbaz asks civic authorities to remain alert ahead of new monsoon spell

Imran Khan claims CEC colluding with PML-N to rig Punjab by-polls

PMD says another strong monsoon spell expected between July 14-17

EU freezes Russian assets worth $13.8 billion: Commission

Biden seeks to persuade Saudi Arabia to pump more oil as prices soar

Oil slides on strong dollar and weaker demand outlook

Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate climbs to 5-month high

Sri Lanka president hits airport standoff in escape attempt

Japan bids sombre farewell to slain Shinzo Abe, its longest-serving premier

India rupee at record low tracking weak Asian peers, shares

Read more stories