Urban flooding in Karachi: Commissioner issues warning

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon issued on Monday a warning to the citizens of Karachi to avoid further rain-related causalities in the city and asked them not to leave their homes unnecessarily.

His instructions came in view of the torrential rainfall that lashed the city and caused urban flooding on the back of poor sewage and waste management system coupled with lack of preparations.

Three people were electrocuted in different parts of the metropolis, said sources.

Monsoon rains: urban flooding hits Karachi

“Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon’s message for citizens of Karachi for rain precautions to avoid any causality,” he wrote on official Twitter handle. “Please don't go out side of home unnecessarily. Stay away from utility lines poles, wires and Nallas. Call on 1299 for any emergency. Stay safe.”

In the post, he also shared contact numbers of Deputy Commissioner (DC) offices of all districts, K-Electric, Karachi Water and Sewage Board, Sui Southern Gas Company and Karachi Municipal Corporation to facilitate the citizens.

Karachi witnessed urban flooding on Monday morning as citizens in different areas of the city woke up to see water submerged in their homes.

Monsoon rains continued to wreak havoc in the city as water accumulated in low lying areas and roads while power supply to different areas was suspended as well, reported Aaj News.

Several areas of the city are experiencing non-stop rains for the past 8-10 hours. Some places including DHA, Kemari and Clifton recorded over 100mm of rain during this time.

Downpour was also witnessed in Saddar, Bahadurabad, Tariq Road, Liaqatabad, Guru Mandir, Super Highway, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Airport, Malir, Gulshan and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also lamented the losses borne on account of devastating rainfall in Karachi and contacted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to offer support.

“Just spoke to CM Syed Murad Ali Shah. Deeply saddened by the tragic losses due to torrential rains in Karachi,” he tweeted. “I am confident that Sindh government will rise to the occasion and bring life back to normal under the able leadership of CM Sindh. I have offered to extend every possible support.”

The meteorological department also released the data of last night’s rain in Karachi city, according to which Quaidabad recorded the highest amount of rainfall at 76 millimeters (mm) while Defense experienced 52mm of rain and Nazimabad 31.8mm.

As per the data, 23.4mm of rainfall was recorded in Orangi Town, 12.4mm in Surjani, 12mm near Old Airport, 9.2mm in Gadap, 7.5mm at Faisal Base and 6.5mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

Furthermore, Jinnah Terminal and Masroor Base received 4.4mm of rainfall, North Karachi 2.3mm, Saadi Town 1.1mm and University Road 1mm.

The Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway has been closed for traffic as well. Flow of traffic on the track has been suspended as the National Highway is submerged in rainwater. Motorway police have been deployed in the surrounding area to rescue people stuck.

In addition, flood water entered Yar Muhammad Goth from Malir River and residents of the area were instructed by the authorities to evacuate to safer places.

Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfraz said that the ongoing system of rains would continue for 2-3 more days, while the second monsoon system will enter the coastal city from the 14th of this month.