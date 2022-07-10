AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
Federal minister Ayaz Sadiq quits

Recorder Report 10 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Saturday resigned from the office of Federal Minister for Economic Affairs.

In his resignation sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq cited personal reasons behind his resignation. He also expressed gratitude to the PM for selecting him as Minister for Economic Affairs Division.

He said he would continue actively playing his role for strengthening the party.

