SU to award 26 PhD, 108 MPhil degrees in different disciplines

Recorder Report 10 Jul, 2022

HYDERABAD: The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of the University of Sindh Jamshoro has approved award of 26 PhD and 108 M. Phil degrees to the scholars of different disciplines.

According to the details, the 143rd meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Sindh was held at the VC office under the chair of SU vice chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro where it awarded 134 PhD and M. Phil degrees in different disciplines after thoroughly scrutinizing the working papers.

The house also approved award of M. Phil degree to 108 candidates in the different disciplines.

The members of ASRB Dr. Abdul Sattar Almani, Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Dr. Hamadullah Kakepoto, Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khombati, Dr. Javed Ahmed Chandio, Dr. Khalida Faryal Almani, Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi, Dr. Nizamuddin Channa, Dr. Aijaz Ali Wasan, Dr. Ghulam Hyder Talpur, Dr. Altaf Nizamani and Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Memon participated in the meeting.

