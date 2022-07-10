Airblue launches regular flights to Skardu

KARACHI: Airblue has expanded its operations and launched its regular flights to Skardu, after successful training and proving flights to the destination. This is another milestone achieved by the airline. Airblue affirms vigilant planning with strict compliance to all protocols and SOPs at every step of the journey to ensure passengers’ comfort, convenience and safety.

Speaking about the new sector launch, Airblue Managing Director Aslam Chaudhary commented, “We are very proud to achieve this milestone. This sector flights shall open up a steady stream of domestic as well as international tourists in and out of Skardu, resulting in an exponential growth in the tourist based economy of the region. Moreover, we are positive that our careful preparations made at every step of passengers’ journey shall build up our passengers’ confidence to travel with more convenience and with complete peace of mind.”

Airblue, a private sector airline with headquarters in Islamabad, started its operations in 2004 and has completed its 18 years of service as Pakistan’s second largest and fastest growing airline with the Youngest Aircraft Fleet. Airblue, recognized for its quality services, operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 family aircraft including two A321neos. It provides frequency-driven scheduled air service to domestic and international destinations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022