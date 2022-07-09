Haier donates animals for Qurbani to SOS Children Village

Haier Pakistan firmly believes that a robust and prosperous society is imperative for the growth of the economy and the well-being of community. Creating shared value is more than a responsibility for Haier and it is embedded in the corporate goals of the organization. Haier has always been at the forefront when it comes to being socially responsible and spreading ease and joy among people.

Haier Pakistan has taken this spirit one step ahead by collaborating with SOS Children's Village By practising the mere essence of Eid-ul-Adha, which is the ‘small sacrifice can bring big smile’.

This year, Haier has taken an initiative to share the real joy of Eid with innocent children who deserve our love and care, especially during festive occasions by brought cows and goats to SOS Children Village. SOS Children Village is a nonprofit organization which is a home for children who are completely orphans or social orphans.

The main aim of Haier is to make those underprivileged children feel adored and don't feel the shortfall of families so that children grow up in a nurturing and loving environment. Haier wants them to celebrate this Eid-ul-Adha exactly the same way families on festive occasions do.

To transform their dull moments into exciting & fun-filled ones, Haier not only donated the cows and goats at Lahore but also at other branches of SOS Village i.e Quetta, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Sialkot in Pakistan.

Haier has made this Eid-ul-Adha a memorable and exciting one for all those children and did entertaining and enjoyable fun activities at SOS Village in the respective cities. This approach allows children to live a normal life and provides them with a sense of confidence that they are being given the same opportunity as the other kids are having in their homes. The team of Haier decorated the village with balloons, followed by story-telling for their intellectual development and the children decorated the cattle with different ornaments to enjoy Eid moments to the fullest.

Not only this, Haier also donated 'Deep Freezers' to the SOS Village, so the children at SOS Village will be able to store happiness for a longer period of time to enjoy fresh & delicious meat and delicacies for an amazing experience.

Haier Pakistan has kept corporate social responsibility as its integral part of its operations. Haier has always been there for the welfare of the people weather it be donating Haier products to medical centers, providing umbrellas or donating surgical masks and protection medical material during the Covid pandemic. Haier as a responsible brand will continue to do so in future for the betterment of mankind.