KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 14.117 billion and the number of lots traded at 16,311.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.139 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.288 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.227 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.946 billion), Silver (PKR 1.273 billion), Copper (PKR 481.846 million), SP 500 (PKR 252.864 million), DJ (PKR 225.293 million), Platinum (PKR 180.379 million), Brent (PKR 16.300 million) and Natural Gas (PKR 49.976 million). In Agricultural commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 1.932 were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022