Turncoats of 'every size and colour' will be defeated in Punjab by-polls: Imran Khan

  • PTI Chairman says incoming by-elections represent a war between two ideologies
BR Web Desk 07 Jul, 2022

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that "turncoats of every size and colour" will be defeated in Punjab by-polls on July 17, Aaj News reported.

While addressing a public gathering in Sheikhupura, Khan termed the incoming by-elections a war between two ideologies.

“We will win these polls, as the people have stood against the imported regime," he said.

Addressing Chief Minister Punjab, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan said: “Hamza, you cannot win the elections [by-polls] no matter what you do.”

PTI will win Punjab by-polls, says Imran Khan

He claimed that the Sharif family and the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja were "colluding to rig the upcoming by-elections."

The PTI chief warned the IG Punjab Police and the Chief Secretary Punjab against meddling in the by-polls.

He said that he had appointed the IG Punjab and the Chief Secretary because they are honest.

"But, you two have been meddling in the by-polls through administration on the directives of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, which is illegal," Imran Khan said, warning them to be watchful as "the entire country has its eyes on Punjab by-elections."

He said that everything will be cleared on July 17, and any official involved in illegal activities will be brought to justice.

PTI accuses govt of using state machinery to win by-elections

The PTI chief reiterated that he wants friendly ties with every state including the United States (US) and India, but “would not embrace slavery or compromise on the blood of Kashmiris.”

“I ask the US who are you to say to me that I shouldn’t be going to Russia,” the former premier said, adding that India, for the benefit of its people, is purchasing oil from Russia despite being an ally of the US.

Referring to the incumbent government, he said: "American slaves in the country could not dare to purchase oil from Russia as it would displease their masters."

