Jul 06, 2022
Pakistan

PTI will win Punjab by-polls, says Imran Khan

BR Web Desk 06 Jul, 2022

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that his party will defeat the incumbent coalition government in Punjab by-elections, Aaj News reported.

“They have rigged the voter’s lists to win the election. I want 10 workers at each polling station to make sure that they don’t do the same on the polling day,” he said while addressing a public gathering in Sahiwal.

Imran Khan said that even with the support of the “umpires,” thieves cannot win Punjab by-polls, scheduled to take place on July 17.

Khan blamed the government for conniving with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to rig the election.

PTI accuses govt of using state machinery to win by-elections

The PTI chief said that his workers were being threatened to be put behind bars if they fight.

“We are told if we stop thieves from being imposed upon us then we will be jailed,” he said, adding that his workers will not be threatened with FIRs.

“The public has gone beyond these tactics,” he added.

The former premier said that the politics of turncoats has been exposed, adding that ‘lotaas’ have joined Asif Ali Zardari and Sharifs in the lust for power.

“Zardari and the Sharif family are only concerned with their wealth they have no sympathy for the general public.”

