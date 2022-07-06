PTI accuses govt of using state machinery to win by-elections

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have accused the government of using development funds and state machinery to gain mileage in the by-elections.

While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan said that the Supreme Court has clearly said that the government will not take any step which will influence by-elections.

He further said that the elections on 20 provincial seats will decide the future chief minister of Punjab. “By announcing free electricity for people using 100 units per month, the Punjab government has taken the job of the federal government. Now, the people will install three meters to avail the government’s generosity,” he added.

He told the media persons that the government was making plans to rig the elections, adding that had the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a notification on their five reserved seats the situation would have been different. “We will take up all the matter with the superior courts,” he added.

Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed, Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly, said that as the by-election day approached closer, confusion in the ruling party was growing.

He disclosed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will visit Lahore on July 7 and “a historic public meeting in Dharampura Chowk will be held.”

