ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
ASC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
ASL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
AVN 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.72%)
BOP 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGGL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MLCF 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.53%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.89%)
PTC 6.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.13%)
SNGP 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
TPLP 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.05%)
TREET 28.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
UNITY 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
YOUW 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,057 Decreased By -34.6 (-0.85%)
BR30 14,907 Decreased By -45.7 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,103 Decreased By -245.6 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,635 Decreased By -101.8 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI accuses govt of using state machinery to win by-elections

Recorder Report 06 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have accused the government of using development funds and state machinery to gain mileage in the by-elections.

While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan said that the Supreme Court has clearly said that the government will not take any step which will influence by-elections.

He further said that the elections on 20 provincial seats will decide the future chief minister of Punjab. “By announcing free electricity for people using 100 units per month, the Punjab government has taken the job of the federal government. Now, the people will install three meters to avail the government’s generosity,” he added.

He told the media persons that the government was making plans to rig the elections, adding that had the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a notification on their five reserved seats the situation would have been different. “We will take up all the matter with the superior courts,” he added.

Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed, Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly, said that as the by-election day approached closer, confusion in the ruling party was growing.

He disclosed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will visit Lahore on July 7 and “a historic public meeting in Dharampura Chowk will be held.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Supreme Court Punjab assembly Punjab government Imran Khan by elections Sibtain Khan Mian Mahmood Al Rasheed

Comments

1000 characters

PTI accuses govt of using state machinery to win by-elections

RDA inflows hit historic high of $4.6bn

Subsidy on 5 commodities for KP to continue: ECC allows one-time release of banned items stuck at ports, airports

MPS tomorrow: Key policy rate likely to be hiked by 100bps

Spectrum auction(s) for NGMS: Body to include representatives of ISI, GHQ

Air travel FED reduced to Rs30,000

‘Regime change conspiracy’: IK threatens to ‘unmask all characters’

Parliamentary panel to oversee TTP talks

NCOC issues Covid guidelines for Eid

China touts Afghan trade and investment plans after quake

Oil tumbles 9pc on recession demand destruction fears

Read more stories