AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm ends four-day slump on weaker ringgit, bargain buying

Reuters 07 Jul, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early losses on Thursday, clawing back gains after a four-day rout as the ringgit weakened, although concerns over a global recession limited gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 80 ringgit, or 1.97%, to 4,135 ringgit ($934.25) a tonne.

It earlier fell 4.8%, pressured by demand concerns as rival and top producer Indonesia raised its export volumes.

Indonesia is considering cutting its palm oil export levy to encourage more shipments, a cabinet minister said, another move to spur exports after a ban designed to protect domestic cooking oil supplies saw palm oil inventories swell.

Senior Indonesian minister Luhut Pandjaitan said an additional 2.5 million tonnes of palm oil could be absorbed by the domestic market if the country raised the amount of palm oil in its biodiesel mix to 40% (B40).

Palm closes at one-year low as recession fears knock commodities

Tighter monetary policy around the world is dragging the contract but on the other hand, prices are supported by slow production in labour-starved Malaysia, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

“Palm prices look well-supported as discount to soybean oil is wider and prices have fallen to induce buying activity,” the trader added.

A weakening ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, further supported the market. The ringgit fell for a fourth straight day against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.2%, while its palm oil contract slumped 2.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 3.7%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil imports palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm ends four-day slump on weaker ringgit, bargain buying

Power crisis: Pakistan's request for LNG fails, not a single offer received

ECP suspends Punjab CM's electricity scheme till by-polls

Boris Johnson resigns as British PM

11MFY22: Govt debt jumps 15.7% to Rs44.64tr

Pakistan to announce national solar energy policy on August 1

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Blue Line, Green Line Metro Bus services in Islamabad

Govt will provide relief if decline in oil prices persists: Miftah Ismail

Brent holds above $100 in tussle between supply, recession fears

SBP says banks/MFBs to keep selected branches open on Friday

Read more stories