AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan to announce national solar energy policy on August 1

In a bid to boost the renewable energy sector, the government would announce a national solar energy policy on ...
BR Web Desk 07 Jul, 2022

In a bid to boost the renewable energy sector, the government will announce a national solar energy policy on August 1. The implementation of the policy will be subject to the approval of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The development came during a meeting of the Energy Task Force, which was held on Thursday in Islamabad, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. During the meeting, it was decided that the Prime Minister's House and the Prime Minister's Office will be shifted to solar power on an emergency basis in a span of one month.

Providing affordable and environmentally friendly electricity to the people is a top priority for the government, said PM Shehbaz, adding that the government is trying to make the country self-sufficient in energy.

Taking to social media after the meeting, PM Shehbaz said: “Coalition government will soon introduce the country's first comprehensive solar policy after approval of the CCI.”

The PM said solar energy will drastically cut fuel imports, bring down the cost of electricity and provide clean energy.

Last week, the prime minister invited Chinese companies to invest in the country’s renewable energy sector, especially solar power.

The PM expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Chinese state-owned company NORINCO.

The delegation showed a keen interest in investing in the wide spectrum of renewable energy projects in Pakistan, especially the wind corridor in Thatta for which a 100 MW wind power project has been proposed.

As per Pakistan’s latest power generation mix, non-renewable energy sources account for over 70% of power generation in the month of May.

The remaining is made up of renewable sources of energy, with hydroelectric power leading the way with 24% of the power generation, whereas wind accounts for 5%, while solar power contributed only 1% to the country’s energy needs, with a generation of only 90kWh last month.

Shahbaz Sharif CCI solar energy Renewable energy sector Pakistan energy sector solar policy

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan to announce national solar energy policy on August 1

Power crisis: Pakistan's request for LNG fails, not a single offer received

ECP suspends Punjab CM's electricity scheme till by-polls

Boris Johnson resigns as British PM

11MFY22: Govt debt jumps 15.7% to Rs44.64tr

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Blue Line, Green Line Metro Bus services in Islamabad

Govt will provide relief if decline in oil prices persists: Miftah Ismail

Brent holds above $100 in tussle between supply, recession fears

SBP says banks/MFBs to keep selected branches open on Friday

Read more stories