ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
ASC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
ASL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
AVN 72.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.71%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
CNERGY 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.16%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
GGL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.73%)
KEL 2.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.91%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (7.97%)
MLCF 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.21%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
PTC 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.77%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.62%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
TPL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.35%)
TREET 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
TRG 73.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.75%)
UNITY 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
YOUW 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4%)
BR100 4,153 Decreased By -34.3 (-0.82%)
BR30 14,890 Decreased By -181.6 (-1.2%)
KSE100 41,879 Decreased By -262.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 16,000 Decreased By -101.1 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan's electricity generation cost up 131% YoY

  • Generating electricity cost 13.15 kWh in May 2022, compared to Rs5.7 kWh in May last year
BR Web Desk Updated 20 Jun, 2022

The total cost of generating electricity in the country jumped 131%, hitting Rs13.15 kWh in May 2022 compared to Rs5.7 kWh in May last year.

The increase comes mainly due to a spike in the cost of generation for furnace oil (FO), Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) and coal, which went up by 135%, 178% and 130% respectively, according to a note by brokerage house Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited.

Data on generation mix revealed that electricity generation from coal declined 23% YoY to 2,018 GWh. Pwower generation from FO, nuclear and wind filling the gap, with a yearly increase of 67%, 49% and 93%, respectively.

Power generation from nuclear energy has made great strides and now accounts for 13% of the entire energy mix in May 2022, as compared to just 10% in the same month in 2021.

Meanwhile, power generation went up by 13% YoY to 14,657 GWh during May 2022, compared to 13,010 GWh during May 2021.

“Higher than usual summer temperature and healthy economic activities remained major drivers behind growth,” said Ismail Iqbal Securities.

Electricity generation during 11MFY22 stood at 129,317 GWh, up by 12% YoY, compared with 115,862 GWh recorded during 11MFY21.

In May, hydel was the leading source of power generation, accounting for 24% of the generation mix with 3,591 GWh generated in May 2022, as compared to 3,465 GWh generated in the same month last year, an increase of 4%.

Power generation from RLNG improved 19% to 3,355 GWh in May 2022, as compared to 2,829 GWh generated in May 2021, while accounting for 23% of the energy mix. Power generation from coal accounted for 14% of generation.

FO Nuclear coal RLNG power generation electricity generation hydel

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's electricity generation cost up 131% YoY

Court grants PM Shehbaz permanent exemption from appearance in two court cases

Gas tariffs now under govt focus

To facilitate incoming passengers, FBR decides to amend customs baggage rules

Balochistan budget to be presented today

IMF delegation visits crisis-hit Sri Lanka with time running out

Implementation Agreement: Hubco urges govt not to withdraw IT exemption

Crypto industry gripped by anxiety as bitcoin wobbles near key $20,000 level

FATF development will augur well for economy: Bilawal

Soaring inflation: IK doubles down on anti-govt plan

Read more stories