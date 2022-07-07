AGL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
Business & Finance

SBP says banks/MFBs to keep selected branches open on Friday

BR Web Desk 07 Jul, 2022

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday said that banks and microfinance banks (MFBs) will arrange to keep open selected branches on Friday.

“In order to ensure the availability of banking services to trade and industry, in particular, and public in general, during the extended holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, it has been decided that banks / MFBs shall arrange to open selected branches, only on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. situated in close proximity of cattle markets, big cities, business centres, commercial markets and hubs, ports etc. throughout the country,” stated the central bank in a circular.

The SBP said it should be noted that RTGS System and Clearing through NIFT will not be available on the aforementioned date.

“Accordingly, all clearing transactions including foreign exchange conversion transactions will be settled on the next working day i.e. Wednesday, July 13, 2022,” said the SBP, adding that banks / MFBs should ensure the deployment of minimal number of staff necessary to carry out smooth working at such branches on the above date.

Bank holidays

Earlier, the SBP had informed that it will remain closed from 8th to 12th July, 2022 (Friday to Tuesday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

SBP banking NIFT selected branches Eid ul Adha RTGS Systems SBP holidays

