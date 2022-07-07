AGL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.19%)
Pak-Turkmenistan joint working group vital for ICT sector: minister

Recorder Report 07 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan-Turkmenistan joint working group is vital for the promotion of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, said Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque. Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov called on Haque, here on Wednesday.

While talking to Turkmenistan ambassador, the minister emphasised forming a joint working group for the promotion of ICT sector. He said tripartite cooperation can be enhanced for using optical fiber cable enroute Afghanistan.

Haque said that the access of Pakistani freelancers to Turkmenistan’s market will be helpful for promoting ICT. He said Turkmenistan can benefit from Pakistan’s experts’ services in software, cyber security, data protection, gaming, and animation. Turkmenistan’s companies can use Pakistan as digital gateway for international access, he added.

The ambassador of Turkmenistan said that Pakistan and Turkmenistan have strong brotherly relations and cooperation in the ICT sector will enhance ties between the two countries. He also lauded the performance of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication. The meeting was also attended by senior officers of the ministry.

