Belt & Road Initiative to spread stability, prosperity worldwide: speakers

LAHORE: Speakers at a conference arranged by the Punjab University said that the Belt and Road Initiative will not only bring prosperity and stability to the countries of the region but also improve the economic conditions of most of the countries of the world.

They were addressing the inaugural function of a three-day international conference on “The Significance of the Belt and Road Initiative in Regional Connectivity” organized by Punjab University Regional Integration Center (RIC) in collaboration with Chinese Embassy at Al-Raazi Hall here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Consul General Chinese Consulate Zhao Shiren, President APNS Sarmad Ali, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Shahid Munir, President Maritime Centre of Excellence Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan, President of Anakra Centre for Crisis and Policy Studies Turkey Prof Mehmet Seyfettin Trol, former PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, former Chief Minister Punjab Prof Dr Hassan Askari Rizvi, CEO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade Hassan Daud Butt and others were present.

In his address, Zhao Shiren said that the Belt and Road Initiative was a gift from China to the world and the biggest project of public good. He said that the project was purely an economic, trade and investment project which would improve the economic conditions of most of the countries. He said that the President of China Xi Jinping wanted prosperity and peace in the world. He said China was strengthening relations with the government and people of Pakistan at all levels.

He said that CPEC would create excellent opportunities for foreign direct investment in Pakistan. He said that there was a need to eradicate negative propaganda about CPEC and create national consensus.

APNS President Sarmad Ali said that the people of the countries of the region can be connected through media. He said that media should play its role in eradicating negative propaganda against Belt and Road Initiative. Dr Shahid Munir said that CPEC was the biggest project for economic and social development of Pakistan which should be accompanied by Knowledge Technology Transfer Corridor. He said that due to cheap labour in Pakistan, China could set up industries here which could reduce transportation and production cost. He said that the establishment of a common currency would strengthen the countries of the Belt and Road Initiative economically.

Rear Admiral Shafaat Ali Khan said that the West used the sea for its expansion and occupy the world while China used it to promote economic and social relations. “We need to strengthen our narrative to counter the negative propaganda against us,” he said. Prof Mehmet Seyfettin Trol said the Belt and Road was a project of peace and prosperity. “It’s a time of hybrids and proxy wars,” he said, adding the Belt and Road Initiative could boost ties among Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe and other countries. He said that Turkey would always stand by Pakistan and would never leave it alone. Dr Hassan Askari Rizvi said that it was the era of multi powers instead of one super power. He said that China was focusing on promoting economic ties instead of military ties. He said that China’s plan would strengthen various countries of the world economically. He said that there was a need to create awareness about the benefits of Belt and Road Initiative. He said that CPEC project must be completed as soon as possible. Presenting a model of regional cooperation, Hassan Daud Butt said that Pakistan could not miss this initiative. He said that now Asian countries were in a position to make economic decisions in the world. He said that Pakistan needed to improve its human resource capabilities. “Now there is a need to promote globalization,” he said.

