Open market rates of foreign currencies
07 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (July 06, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 207.00 208.00 DKK 27.79 27.89
SAUDIA RIYAL 54.60 55.30 NOK 20.10 20.20
UAE DIRHAM 55.90 56.80 SEK 19.26 19.36
EURO 209.00 212.00 AUD $ 139.00 141.00
UK POUND 245.00 248.00 CAD $ 157.00 159.00
JAPANI YEN 1.49833 1.51833 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.60
CHF 209.43 210.43 CHINESE YUAN 31.00 32.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.70 2.00
=========================================================================
