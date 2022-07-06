AGL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.82%)
ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
EFERT 88.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
EPCL 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
FCCL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
FFL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
GGL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.17%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.9%)
OGDC 77.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
PAEL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PRL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
TELE 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TPL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 19.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.31%)
UNITY 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
WAVES 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,080 Increased By 23.8 (0.59%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.04%)
KSE100 41,256 Increased By 153.3 (0.37%)
KSE30 15,705 Increased By 70.2 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Spectrum auction(s) for NGMS: Body to include representatives of ISI, GHQ

Tahir Amin Updated 06 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the constitution of an Auction Advisory Committee including representatives from the GHQ and the ISI to oversee spectrum auction(s) for the Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) in Pakistan.

The committee will be headed by the federal minister for finance and revenue. The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication had submitted a summary to the ECC for the constitution of an Auction Advisory Committee to oversee spectrum auction(s) for NGMS in Pakistan.

The ECC meeting chaired by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail considered and approved the summary.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication stated that the spectrum auctions for NGMS in Pakistan were conducted in 2014, 2016, 2017,and 2021 under the policy directives issued by the federal government. Consequently, paired spectrum of 30 MHz in 1900/2100 MHz band, 29 MHz in I800 MHz band and 10 MHz in 850 MHz band auctioned and assigned to the cellular mobile operators.

In October 2020, the federal government constituted an Advisory Committee on the “Release of NGMS Spectrum in Pakistan for improvement of Mobile Broadband Services amid Covid-19”, which was later revised in March 2021 for inclusion of the AJ&K and GB representative in the Advisory Committee.

The Ministry of IT Telecommunication (MoIT&T) issued the policy directive on 4th August 2021 after the Federal Cabinet ratified the decision or the ECC to approve the committee’s policy recommendations. Subsequently, the PTA completed the spectrum auction process with the assistance or an internationally reputed consultant, Frontier Economics, in September 2021. Pak Telecom Mobile Limited (PTML/Ufone) acquired 2x9 in 1800 MHz band for 15 years while there was no bid for the offered spectrum in 2100 MHz band.

For enhancement of capacity and improved quality of service, the federal government may issue a policy directive to undertake a spectrum auction under section 8(2) of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act 1996 to offer the available frequency bands to all interested new and existing operators in open, transparent and competitive way.

‘Top Up spectrum’ Additional spectrum of 3G/4G to be auctioned

Previous exercises for the release of spectrum have been conducted through an auction under the oversight of an Advisory Committee constituted by the prime minister/federal cabinet. On similar lines, the ministry proposed that an Advisory Committee may be constituted with the following composition and Terms of Reference (ToRs):-Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue (Chairman), Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division, Secretary, Finance Division, Secretary, IT & Telecom Division, Secretary, Law & Justice Division, Chairman, PTA, Executive Director, FAB, Representative of GHQ, Director General Tech — ISI, Member Legal MOIT, Member Telecom, MOIT&T (Committee Secretary) and any other person that Committee may wish to co-opt.

The terms of reference of the committee include; to examine and evaluate the market assessment report, spectrum demand & supply and recommendations of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for the release of available spectrum for NGMS in Pakistan, to examine and finalise the policy directive for the Federal Government for the release of NGMS spectrum in Pakistan, to oversee the spectrum auction/release process to be conducted by the PTA. Accordingly, the ECC was requested to approve the proposal for the constitution of the committee. The ECC approved the summary.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ECC PTA ISI finance minister GHQ NGMS Miftah Ismail MoIT&T Auction Advisory Committee Spectrum auctions for NGMS

Comments

1000 characters

Spectrum auction(s) for NGMS: Body to include representatives of ISI, GHQ

Subsidy on 5 commodities for KP to continue: ECC allows one-time release of banned items stuck at ports, airports

MPS tomorrow: Key policy rate likely to be hiked by 100bps

Oil prices bounce back from Tuesday tumble as supply concerns return

Palm drops 10% on recession fears, higher inventory outlook

Air travel FED reduced to Rs30,000

CPHGC seeks funds for procurement of Afghan coal

Parliamentary panel to oversee TTP talks

‘National emergency’: Ministry allocated Rs3.8bn to deal with LSD challenge

National Trade Corridor Highway Investment Programme: ADB’s IED rates MFF Tranche 2 as ‘relevant, effective and successful’

Read more stories