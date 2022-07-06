KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (July 5, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
108,392,339 73,560,852 3,348,762,628 2,229,737,959
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 199,318,833 (204,397,075) (5,078,241)
Local Individuals 2,054,120,696 (1,870,579,771) 183,540,924
Local Corporates 1,439,324,657 (1,617,787,340) (178,462,683)
