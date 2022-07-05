Partly Facetious: Dar the samdhi

“You say potaato and I say potato.”

“Where do you hail from? Sialkot? For your information the difference in pronunciation between US and England that is often cited is not with respect to potato but tomato…”

“OK so you say tomato and I say potato.”

“Good heavens — you like Dar the Loser…”

“Hey which Dar — Dar the samdhi who kept his wealth but not his good name, or Dar the Sialkotia who lost elections twice, even the 2018 elections which favoured The Khan or so we have all heard…”

“You are wrong on both counts — Dar the samdhi is keen to return though I would imagine Tarar sahib, the Law Minister, would have to dedicate his team to clearing his name of all wrong doing…”

“I thought the strategy required is not to dedicate anyone from the government’s team of lawyers to fight the Dar case!”

“Same o same o, but a word of caution: when Dar the samdhi was cleared by the court last time Pakistan was at a different stage in its history – Pakistan has changed a lot since the five years that he has been gone and…”

“Time will tell but for your information Usman Dar has the ear of the mother ship…”

“Excuse me?”

“Mothership, The Khan’s ear because he recruited young unemployed men and women in the Tiger Force and I ask one thing? Why Tiger? Why not Lion or cheetah, or leopard, or…”

“It’s Nawaz Sharif’s party’s emblem…”

“So nah nah nah pooh pooh.”

“Very mature my friend anyway when I said you say potato…OK, OK tomato and I say tomaaato then I was referring to the stark differences between the US and us Pakistanis…”

“So US versus us – we of the non-capital letters.”

“Shush — anyway the US Watergate was the outcome of two journalists who investigated and then published the illegal tapping of the Democratic National Committee’s meetings in the Watergate building by members of the then President Nixon’s re-election campaign…”

“Ha ha…”

“What?”

“I concede.”

“Excuse me?”

“I understand and don’t want your clarification — I concede that the US Watergate had different players to our Watergates — note plural.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022