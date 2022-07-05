In-camera meeting: Parliamentary body to discuss national security issues today

ISLAMABAD: An in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security will be held today (Tuesday) at the National Assembly Hall, Islamabad, to discuss the current national security issues.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf will chair the meeting. A letter has been sent to the members of the Committee to attend the meeting, including the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, senior parliamentary leaders of both the Houses, federal ministers, senior political leaders, provincial chief ministers, the president and the prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The committee will also be attended by senior members of the National Assembly and the Senate, members of Standing Committees on Defence, federal secretaries Defence, Foreign Affairs, Interior, Kashmir Affairs, Health and National Security Division, four provincial chief secretaries, chief secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir and G-B.

According to agenda of the meeting, there is 27 members included both houses of National Assembly and Senate. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and Leader of Opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem are also members of the Committee.

The Committee also invited MNA Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehaman, Chairman Senate Sadiq, Zahid Akram Durrani deputy speaker National Assembly, Mirza Muhammad Afridi deputy chairman Senate, and others as special invitees. The Committee also invited chief secretaries of four provinces and G-B and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The committee also invited federal secretaries of ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Defence, National Security Division, Kashmir Affairs and G-B, and Health would participate in the meeting as special invitees.

