PIA asked to improve performance testing standards

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has instructed the PIA management to ensure linking the airline’s performance with its annual performance testing system.

While taking a briefing on total PIA manpower, administrative matters, disciplinary operations, and cases filed by various employees at the HR Department of PIA, he directed the management to accelerate the progress in HR sector reforms and do postings in every department especially abroad on merit.

Furthermore, he said that PIA should also link its annual performance testing system with real performance and asked to evolve a related strategy for its revival.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022