ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.91%)
ASC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.26%)
ASL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
AVN 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.13%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.59%)
FFL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.81%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.95%)
GGL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.03%)
GTECH 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.23%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.31%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.03%)
KOSM 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.51%)
MLCF 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.27%)
PRL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.48%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
SNGP 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.46%)
TELE 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
TPL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
TPLP 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.83%)
TREET 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.72%)
TRG 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.55%)
UNITY 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.5%)
WAVES 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-7.99%)
BR100 4,091 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.62%)
BR30 14,953 Decreased By -115.9 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,348 Decreased By -282.2 (-0.68%)
KSE30 15,737 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC stops MD USC from performing duties

APP 05 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stopped Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation Syed Taha Aziz, from working in a petition challenging his appointment.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Sajjad Khan regarding the matter.

The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that the Ministry of Industries had sent the names of three bureaucrats to the federal cabinet for appointment on the top seat of utility stores corporation, but the authorities appointed the person who did not meet the criteria for the post, he alleged.

He prayed the court to stop Syed Taha from performing the duties as MD and declare his appointment as illegal.

The passing the said directions adjourned hearing of the case till July 6.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah Syed Taha Aziz

Comments

1000 characters

IHC stops MD USC from performing duties

Free electricity: Hamza follows in Kejriwal’s footsteps

Imports from Afghanistan: Govt likely to amend IPO

Trade deficit hits record-high of $48.26bn

Ban on import of luxury items: Govt decides to release ‘stuck goods’

Rooftop shooter kills 6 at US Independence Day parade

May FCA: Rs9.42/unit tariff hike approved for KE

Govt says power situation to improve in a few days

Govt officials asked to report, deposit all Toshakhana gifts

Hydro-Met, Climate Services: Approval sought for $188m WB-funded project

Saudi Arabia to hand out billions to ease inflation pain

Read more stories