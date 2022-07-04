ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.91%)
ASC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.26%)
ASL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
AVN 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.13%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.59%)
FFL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.81%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.95%)
GGL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.03%)
GTECH 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.23%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.31%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.03%)
KOSM 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.51%)
MLCF 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.27%)
PRL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.48%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
SNGP 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.46%)
TELE 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
TPL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
TPLP 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.83%)
TREET 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.72%)
TRG 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.55%)
UNITY 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.5%)
WAVES 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-7.99%)
BR100 4,091 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.62%)
BR30 14,953 Decreased By -115.9 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,348 Decreased By -282.2 (-0.68%)
KSE30 15,737 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Wimbledon, LTA appeal against WTA fines for Russians’ exclusion

Reuters 04 Jul, 2022

LONDON: Wimbledon organisers and Britain’s tennis authorities said on Monday they have appealed against fines handed to them by the women’s governing body, WTA, for excluding Russian and Belarussian players from this year’s grasscourt events.

The All England Club (AELTC), which organises the Grand Slam, and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) banned players from the two countries at tournaments in Britain following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a ‘special operation’.

The WTA and its men’s counterpart ATP called the move discriminatory and decided to strip all ranking points from Wimbledon while warning the LTA of sanctions.

Wimbledon to appeal $1 million fine over Russia ban

As part of the penalties, the LTA was slapped with a fine of £620,000 (about $753,000) while the AELTC has been asked to pay £207,000 ($250,000), the Daily Mail reported.

“I think the first thing to say is that it is the subject of a legal process so I can’t comment specifically on that,” AELTC CEO Sally Bolton told reporters at Wimbledon on Monday.

“We stand by the decision we made, we are deeply disappointed at the reactions of the tours to that decision and I probably can’t say anything more on that at this time, I’m afraid.”

Bolton confirmed that the AELTC has appealed against the fine while an LTA source said it has done the same.

The WTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The world governing bodies of tennis have themselves banned Russia and Ukraine from team events but individual athletes are allowed to compete in tournaments as neutrals.

The AELTC stand on Russians and Belarussians was the first time players have been excluded on grounds of nationality since the immediate post-World War Two era when German and Japanese players were banned.

“It was an incredibly difficult and challenging decision to make,” Bolton said. “It was not one we took lightly. We thought carefully about the ramifications of taking it.

“But it was absolutely the right decision for us. It was the only viable option in the context of the Government guidance in place and we stand by that decision.

“We accept that others will take a different view, but we absolutely stand by that decision.”

Wimbledon WTA grasscourt grand slam All England Club Wimbledon open Wimbledon championships Sultanbek Ziyayev

Comments

1000 characters

Wimbledon, LTA appeal against WTA fines for Russians’ exclusion

Miftah Ismail reiterates ‘IMF program on track’, dismisses reports of delay

Nepra allows Rs9.66 per unit hike in K-Electric’s tariff

Households using up to 100 units of power to get free electricity: CM Hamza Shehbaz

KSE-100 falls as record inflation reading takes toll, volume remains low

Fauji Fertilizer temporarily shuts down Ghotki plant

Rupee gains against dollar, closes at 204.56

Oil prices reverse losses, gain on tight supply concerns

Digital banking start-up YAP raises $41mn, plans to expand into Saudi Arabia

Govt rules out imposing smart lockdown as Covid positivity rate increases

Pakistan looks forward to engaging with US at all levels: PM Shehbaz

Read more stories