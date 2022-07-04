ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.91%)
ASC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.26%)
ASL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
AVN 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.13%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.59%)
FFL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.81%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.95%)
GGL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.03%)
GTECH 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.23%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.31%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.03%)
KOSM 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.51%)
MLCF 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.27%)
PRL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.48%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
SNGP 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.46%)
TELE 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
TPL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
TPLP 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.83%)
TREET 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.72%)
TRG 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.55%)
UNITY 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.5%)
WAVES 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-7.99%)
BR100 4,091 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.62%)
BR30 14,953 Decreased By -115.9 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,348 Decreased By -282.2 (-0.68%)
KSE30 15,737 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Wimbledon to appeal $1 million fine over Russia ban

AFP 04 Jul, 2022

LONDON: Wimbledon chiefs confirmed Monday that they will appeal against a $1 million fine handed down by the WTA women’s tour for banning Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s tournament.

The All England Club imposed the ban in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton said an appeal will be lodged.

“It’s subject to a legal process so I can’t comment specifically but what I will say is that we stand by the decision we made,” said Bolton. “We have appealed.”

US Open tennis to allow Russia, Belarus players under neutral flag

The Daily Mail reported that the Lawn Tennis Association, which runs the sport in the UK, was fined $750,000 and the All England Club $250,000.

Russian and Belarusian players were also banned from Wimbledon warm-up events in Eastbourne, Nottingham and Birmingham.

“We thought long and hard about our decision,” added Bolton.

“It was difficult and challenging and we thought about the ramifications. But it was the right decision for us.”

Players from Russia and Belarus are allowed to take part in all other tennis tournaments but not under their national flags.

Wimbledon open for business, not quite as usual

Both the ATP and WTA reacted to the Wimbledon ban by stripping the event of ranking points.

The ban meant the likes of world number one Daniil Medvedev and two-time major winner Victoria Azarenka had to sit out this year’s Wimbledon.

Wimbledon WTA Russia ban All England Club Wimbledon open Wimbledon championships ATP title

Comments

1000 characters

Wimbledon to appeal $1 million fine over Russia ban

Govt rules out imposing smart lockdown as Covid positivity rate increases

Nepra okays Rs9.66 per unit hike in K-Electric’s tariff

Households using up to 100 units of power to get free electricity: CM Hamza Shehbaz

Fauji Fertilizer temporarily shuts down Ghotki plant

Rupee gains against dollar, closes at 204.56

Pakistan looks forward to engaging with US at all levels: PM Shehbaz

Oil prices reverse losses, gain on tight supply concerns

Digital banking start-up YAP raises $41mn, plans to expand into Saudi Arabia

Suez Canal records highest ever annual revenue of $7bn

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens 57% YoY in FY22

Read more stories