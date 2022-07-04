Govt rules out imposing smart lockdown as Covid positivity rate increases

The government has said that there is no need to enforce a smart lockdown anywhere in the country, adding that the coronavirus situation is under control.

In a press conference on Monday, Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said there has been an increase in hospitalisation and Covid-19 positivity rate over the last few days.

He said that most of the infections were of the new Omicron sub-variant BA.5. The minister added that instructions have been issued to provinces to keep ready all the arrangements, including isolation centres, urging everyone to follow Standard Operating Procedures.

Patel said that Eidul Azha and Muharram were around the corner, during which the chances of a spike in cases were expected. He urged citizens to stay indoors during Eid holidays.

Pakistan reports over 800 new cases as Covid surges

However, Patel said this was not the right time to impose lockdown, adding that the National Command and Operation Centre is monitoring cases and the government is prepared for any scenario.

Pakistan conducted 14,632 tests during the last 24 hours, out of which 675 came out positive, as per the National Institute of Health (NIH). The national positivity ratio was recorded at 4.61%.

Moreover, two people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, while the country has 153 critical cases.