Pakistan reports over 800 new cases as Covid surges

  • Positivity ratio stands at 4.47%
BR Web Desk 02 Jul, 2022

Pakistan registered 818 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, as per the National Institute of Health (NIH).

In a tweet, NIH said 18,305 tests were conducted across the country, of which 818 came out positive. The positivity ratio stands at 4.47%.

The number of patients being treated in critical care units surged to 126.

Meanwhile, the country reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours - total death tally stands at 30,395.

The National Command and Operation Centre has recently issued new guidelines suggesting unvaccinated people should not be allowed to enter government offices.

It recommended that Covid awareness programmes should be arranged in government offices and employees should be guided on how to protect their family members as well.

On Friday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a Coronavirus Task Force meeting at the CM House.

“This situation can easily be controlled through adopting SOPs such as wearing masks, avoiding handshake, ensuring social distancing and washing hands frequently,” he said.

Surge in Covid cases: Murad urges following SOPs before it is too late

He said that on June 17 the province had only 38 cases with a 3.6% detection ratio, but on June 18 the number of cases jumped to 122. Cases went on increasing and 465 cases were reported on June 30.

19.76% of total cases in the country as of June 30 were in Karachi, more than any other city.

