Jul 04, 2022
Make shut power plants functional, orders PM at last

APP 04 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for making the shut-down power plants functional and sought a report entailing clear reasons over the load-shedding.

The prime minister chaired an important meeting to overcome the issues of power load-shedding and energy crises.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Petroleum Mussadiq Malik whereas, Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, MNA, and PM’s Special Assistant on Public Policy/ Strategic Communications Fahad Hussain participated the meeting via video link. The relevant authorities also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the steps to resolve the ongoing power crises in the country were discussed.

Govt looking for best options to cut loadshedding, says PM

The prime minister also directed for resolution of the issues of provinces regarding provision of drinking water and agriculture facilities on priority basis. The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) was told to take an independent decision after mutual consultation of the provinces.

