PM Shehbaz approves five-day holiday for Eidul Azha

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday approved a five-day holiday on the occasion of Eidul Azha, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

"The prime minister has seen and is pleased to approve the Eid-ul-Azha holidays from 8th July to 12th July (Friday to Tuesday)," the statement said.

After the PM's approval, the Cabinet Division is expected to notify the holidays in a separate notification.

Zil Hajj moon not sighted, Eidul Azha on July 10

Earlier, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announced that Eidul Azha would be celebrated on July 10 (Sunday).

The decision was announced following a meeting of the committee held in Karachi last week.

The meetings of the zonal committees were also held at their respective headquarters in Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar.