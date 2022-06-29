ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
Pakistan

Zil Hajj moon not sighted, Eidul Azha on July 10

  • Decision was announced following a meeting of the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee
BR Web Desk 29 Jun, 2022

The Zil Hajj moon was not sighted anywhere in Pakistan and Eidul Azha will now fall on July 10 (Sunday), Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announced on Wednesday.

The decision was announced following a meeting of the committee held in Karachi.

The meetings of the zonal committees were also held at their respective headquarters in Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar.

