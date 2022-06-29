Zil Hajj moon not sighted, Eidul Azha on July 10

The Zil Hajj moon was not sighted anywhere in Pakistan and Eidul Azha will now fall on July 10 (Sunday), Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announced on Wednesday.

The decision was announced following a meeting of the committee held in Karachi.

The meetings of the zonal committees were also held at their respective headquarters in Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar.