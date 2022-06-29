Pakistan
Zil Hajj moon not sighted, Eidul Azha on July 10
- Decision was announced following a meeting of the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee
29 Jun, 2022
The Zil Hajj moon was not sighted anywhere in Pakistan and Eidul Azha will now fall on July 10 (Sunday), Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announced on Wednesday.
The decision was announced following a meeting of the committee held in Karachi.
The meetings of the zonal committees were also held at their respective headquarters in Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar.
Comments