Punjab govt lifts ban on closure of markets at 9pm until July 9

The government of Punjab has lifted the restrictions related to the early closure of markets in the province ahead of Eidul Adha.

“The restriction to shut markets and bazaars till 9pm has been ended from July 3 till Chandraat [July 09],” said the notification issued by the secretary of the Labour and Human Resource Department on late Saturday.

In a separate statement, Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz said that the decision was taken to facilitate the “traders' community and the public at large ahead of Eid approaching fast.”

"It will make ease in doing business round the clock ahead of Eid,” the chief minister said.

“Now there would be no time restriction till July 9,” he added.

Owing to a growing energy shortfall and persistent electricity load-shedding in Pakistan, the government of Punjab implemented on June 19 an energy conservation programme in the province. Under the plan, markets were closed at 9 pm and food outlets at 11:30 pm.

Earlier, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announced that Eidul Azha would be celebrated on July 10 (Sunday).

The decision was announced following a meeting of the committee held in Karachi. The meetings of the zonal committees were also held at their respective headquarters in Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar.