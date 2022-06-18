After Sindh, Punjab to implement revised timings for markets

Owing to a growing energy shortfall and persistent electricity load-shedding in Pakistan, the government of Punjab will implement an energy conservation programme in the province, reported Aaj News.

According to sources, markets in Punjab will be asked to close at 9pm. Marriage halls and banquets will reportedly have to shut by 10pm while restaurants and coffee shops will be asked to close at 11pm.

The move comes after Sindh implemented an energy crisis emergency to narrow down the demand-supply gap in energy and reduce load-shedding.

Punjab is expected to implement its decision next week.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mian Nauman Kabir was is in favour of the decision and has announced support for the government’s initiative during the ongoing difficult times.

However, businessmen are divided on the issue and a few of them have urged the government to let markets remain open until 10pm.

In this regard, a delegation of traders is due to meet Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz today.

Pakistan is facing a daunting power crisis due to which the government has resorted to load-shedding all over the country.

