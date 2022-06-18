ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
Jun 18, 2022
Pakistan

After Sindh, Punjab to implement revised timings for markets

  Province expected to make announcement as Pakistan battles severe energy crisis
18 Jun, 2022

Owing to a growing energy shortfall and persistent electricity load-shedding in Pakistan, the government of Punjab will implement an energy conservation programme in the province, reported Aaj News.

According to sources, markets in Punjab will be asked to close at 9pm. Marriage halls and banquets will reportedly have to shut by 10pm while restaurants and coffee shops will be asked to close at 11pm.

The move comes after Sindh implemented an energy crisis emergency to narrow down the demand-supply gap in energy and reduce load-shedding.

‘Energy crisis emergency’: Sindh announces early closure of markets, marriage halls

Punjab is expected to implement its decision next week.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mian Nauman Kabir was is in favour of the decision and has announced support for the government’s initiative during the ongoing difficult times.

However, businessmen are divided on the issue and a few of them have urged the government to let markets remain open until 10pm.

In this regard, a delegation of traders is due to meet Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz today.

Sindh trying for energy self-sufficiency via renewables, says secretary

Pakistan is facing a daunting power crisis due to which the government has resorted to load-shedding all over the country.

Power loadshedding to be reduced from today: ex-PM

