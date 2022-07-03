ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 16.2 (0.39%)
BR30 15,069 Increased By 42.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,630 Increased By 89.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,861 Increased By 56.2 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Inter-ministerial body to formulate new Toshakhana policy

Zaheer Abbasi 03 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted an inter-ministerial committee to formulate a new Toshakhana policy subsequent to holistically reviewing the “procedure for the acceptance and disposal of gifts 2018.”

A notification to this effect by the Cabinet Division stated that the prime minister has been pleased to approve to the constitution of an inter-ministerial 12-member committee. The committee to be convened by Minister for Defence and Syed Tariq Fatemi, Minister for Commerce, Minister for Law & Justice, Secretary, Cabinet Division, Secretary, Foreign Affairs, Secretary Finance, Secretary Law & Justice, Secretary Information & Broadcasting, Kh Zaheer Ahmed, Retd/BS-22, Aftab Sultan, former DG, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Additional Secretary, Cabinet Division be its members.

Toshakhana rules need to be rewritten

The notification noted that the terms of reference (ToRs) of the inter-ministerial committee would include; (i) holistically reviewing/revisiting the “procedure for the acceptance and disposal of Gifts, 2018” and preparing a new draft; (ii) draft should be more open and transparent with appropriate provision of de-classification;(iii) the new Toshakhana procedure should be in the light of requirements of transparency and international best practices; (iv) the committee will submit its report to the prime minister within a period of one month; and (v) the Cabinet decision will provide secretariat support to the committee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister inter ministerial committee new Toshakhana policy

Comments

1000 characters

Inter-ministerial body to formulate new Toshakhana policy

PM for further deepening US-Pak relationship

Renewal of B1/B2 tourist, business visas: US expands interview waiver for Pakistanis

Oil, gas, wheat: Future of Pakistan tied to Russia, says Imran

Private sector wage payments: Digitalisation to boost account ownership: World Bank

NBFCs disburse cumulative loan of Rs13bn in 2 years

Pharma raw materials: No input tax adjustment after 1pc GST payment: FBR

Session for CM re-election: Punjab PA deputy speaker ordered to issue notification

Payment of Sinosure fees: PPIB requests SBP to make forex available to PMLTC

Russia reduces sunflower oil export tax sharply to support exports

Read more stories