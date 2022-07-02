ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
Dastgir blames PTI govt for electricity shortages

Mushtaq Ghumman 02 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir said on Friday that the country is facing electricity problems due to incompetence of PTI government, its mishandling of CPEC projects and NAB’s interference in the sector.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the incumbent government is facing financial problems due to 250 per cent growth in energy sector circular debt. The entire country is facing issue of electricity load shedding.

He said the government is working to enhance power generation and to add around 5000 megawatt electricity to the national grid by next year. Minister argued that power plants of 6000 MW capacity were not operational due to former government’s failure to procure fuel on time.

He said there is 6000 megawatt gap in supply and demand as generation is 24000 megawatts against peak demand of over 30,000 megawatts, adding that electricity demand has increased by 30 per cent.

Grappling with power shortages

Khuram Dastgir said that one reason for the load shedding in the country is unprecedented increase in demand whereas the other is non-availability of funds to purchase fuel.

The Minister said refilling of 1100 megawatt nuclear power plant is in progress and will be completed soon and will add 1100 megawatt electricity to the national grid.

He further stated the government is committed to complete energy sector projects ignored by the previous government, adding that local coal-fired Shanghai power plant will start generation from November this year.

“We are completing those projects of PML-N’s previous tenure, which were ignored by the PTI government,” he said, adding that work on Karot hydropower project has also commenced.

He further said the government will import coal from Afghanistan in the coming days to ensure low-cost power generation and save foreign exchange reserves.

