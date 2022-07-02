KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (July 01, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
198,977,685 103,968,719 5,494,066,020 3,084,939,607
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 352,957,724 (260,124,961) 92,832,762
Local Individuals 3,825,613,028 (3,670,227,324) 155,385,704
Local Corporates 2,299,989,043 (2,548,207,510) (248,218,466)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments