Rain expected in Karachi, other parts of Sindh on Saturday

BR Web Desk 01 Jul, 2022

The Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy monsoon rains in all parts of Sindh, including Karachi, from Saturday (tomorrow).

The sea breezes are in full force in the port city. According to the Met Department, southwest winds are blowing at a speed of 25km per hour, while the first spell of the monsoon will hit the city tomorrow.

The weather department said that heavy rain with thunder and lightning is expected in Karachi till July 5, (Tuesday). There is also a risk of flooding in different areas of Balochistan and Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, and Quetta. Heavy, dusty winds are predicted before the rain begins.

First spell of monsoon rain likely from tomorrow

The maximum temperature in Karachi is expected to reach 36°C while the minimum temperature was recorded at 29°C.

Different parts of the city received light rain in the early morning including North Karachi, Nazimabad, Golimar, Saddar, Super Highway, and Safora Goth.

As a result, the weather in the city of the Quaid turned pleasant.

