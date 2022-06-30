First spell of monsoon rain likely from tomorrow

KARACHI: The city is expected to receive a first spell of monsoon rain with thunderstorm and strong winds from Friday through July 5, the Met Office has forecast. The other parts of the country including Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad and Sibbi may also see the seasonal downpour over the period.

Rain-windstorm and thundershower is also likely in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera till July 4. Similarly, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M B Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, T T Singh, Okara, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar are likely to witness the rainy spell from June 30 to Saturday.

Heavy falls may produce urban flooding in Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Hyderabad from July 2 to July 5. Fishermen are advised to remain careful due to rough sea conditions from July 3 to July 5.

Flash flooding is also expected in local nullahs of Kashmir, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Awaran, Barkhan and Kohlu during the period. Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galliyat and Murree and may scale back the rising temperatures in the country. Windstorms may damage loose structures at vulnerable locations.

Rainwater will be beneficial for the sowing of rice crop. Travellers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period. “All concerned authorities are advised to remain ‘alert’ during the forecast period,” the Met said.

